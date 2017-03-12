Veterans Hiring Measure Passes the Tennessee House of Representatives
Hiring Preferences for Veterans - House Bill 165/Senate Bill 209 passed the House of Representatives by a unanimous vote. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee also passed the legislation by a unanimous vote on March 7th, 2017.
