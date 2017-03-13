Trump considering Tennessee state Sen...

Trump considering Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green for Army secretary

The Trump administration is strongly considering Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green for Army secretary after President Trump's pick backed out nearly six weeks ago. The White House is expected to make a decision about Green soon, according to a report by the Tennessean on Wednesday.

