Tennessee Veterans Hiring Measure Clears Committee, Advances to the House Floor

Sunday Mar 5

Hiring Preferences for Veterans - House Bill 165/Senate Bill 209 passed out of the Consumer and Human Resources full Committee and will be heard on the House Floor next Thursday, March 9th. The Senate Commerce and Labor Committee rolled Senate Bill 209 until next week due to the committee running out of their allotted time.

