TBI arrests Two Clarksville Men in 2016 Cumberland City Murder Case

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Clarksville men who are charged with the murder of a Stewart County man last spring. At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, on June 7th, 2016, TBI Special Agents joined detectives with the Cumberland City Police Department in investigating the shooting death of Donnie Cooksey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.