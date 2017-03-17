"SEUSSICAL: The Musical" brings Dr. Seuss Favorites to...

"SEUSSICAL: The Musical" brings Dr. S...

Children across the nation recently celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss with Read Across America Day. The Roxy Regional Theatre continues the celebration in Historic Downtown Clarksville with the staging of "SEUSSICAL: The Musical", opening this Friday, March 17th, and continuing through April 8th.

