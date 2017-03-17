"SEUSSICAL: The Musical" brings Dr. Seuss Favorites to...
Children across the nation recently celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss with Read Across America Day. The Roxy Regional Theatre continues the celebration in Historic Downtown Clarksville with the staging of "SEUSSICAL: The Musical", opening this Friday, March 17th, and continuing through April 8th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened to Rip Allen Watts?
|3 hr
|Governor sports
|1
|Vallen Bateman (Jan '16)
|Mar 16
|tortoiseman
|4
|i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12)
|Mar 16
|Prostit
|52
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|Mar 14
|HamBone
|2
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Mar 12
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Mar 11
|Granny629
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC