Report: Samsung Looking to Open U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Just last week, Dealerscope was in Nashville to cover LG's announcement that it would open an 830,000-square-foot appliance factory in nearby Clarksville, Tennessee. Turns out, they aren't the only Seoul-based tech firm looking to open a major manufacturing plant in the U.S. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal ran a report that cited sources familiar with the matter that Samsung Electronics is exploring the idea of opening a U.S.-based manufacturing plant.

