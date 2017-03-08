Report: Samsung Looking to Open U.S. ...

Report: Samsung Looking to Open U.S. Manufacturing Plant

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Dealerscope

Just last week, Dealerscope was in Nashville to cover LG's announcement that it would open an 830,000-square-foot appliance factory in nearby Clarksville, Tennessee. Turns out, they aren't the only Seoul-based tech firm looking to open a major manufacturing plant in the U.S. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal ran a report that cited sources familiar with the matter that Samsung Electronics is exploring the idea of opening a U.S.-based manufacturing plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dealerscope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
snitches Tue Honeybee 5
i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12) Tue Sugerbaby 51
Sissy Jones Mar 4 bill 15
Mongals MC Mar 4 Mffm 3
crystal callis (Nov '11) Feb 27 family 3
CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08) Feb 26 Me dude 165
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Feb 25 Sissy1966 70
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC