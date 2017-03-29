Police: Duo steals debit cards, goes ...

Police: Duo steals debit cards, goes on spending spree in Clarksville

Police are investigating after a man and a woman stole debit cards from a vehicle and went on a shopping spree across Clarksville last week. Clarksville police reported the victim's debit and credit cards were taken from a vehicle parked outside the Clarksville Athletic Club on March 23. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clarksville police at 931-648-0656 ext.

