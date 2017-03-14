Nominations Open for Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards

The Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for three annual awards: The Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, Boots to Suits: Veteran of the Year and Young Professional of the Year. Nominations must be received at the Chamber by Friday, April 7th 3027 and winners will be announced at the Chamber's Annual Gala on Tuesday, May 9th.

