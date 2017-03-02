New City of Clarksville regulation limits parking near intersections
Clarksville's Parking Commission has approved a new regulation that prohibits on-street parking within 25 feet of an intersection. The regulation, which amends the City parking code, is designed to enhance safety and visibility near intersections, especially in subdivisions and on neighborhood streets.
