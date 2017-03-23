Montgomery County Sheriff's Office's Darrell Allison receives ...
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office would like to congratulate Darrell Allison on receiving the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement. Allison is 32-year veteran of law enforcement and the current Assistant Director of the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
