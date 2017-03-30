Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is looking for Darren Walton for Theft of Property

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have arrested one man and another remains on the run after a brief pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however Walton accelerated and turned into an open field near Liverworth Road and drove towards a tree line.

