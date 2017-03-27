Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter to hold Color Vibe 5K, April 1st
Get ready Clarksville for the most colorful fun-filled day of your life! On Saturday, April 1st, the Montgomery County Friends of the Shelter will host the Color Vibe 5k run. You'll have more color on you than your happy levels can handle! So get your friends and family stretched out for this amazing color blast event where you'll get blasted with color while you run the Color Vibe 5K.
