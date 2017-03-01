Mobile Mammography Coach coming to Hilltop Supermarket Saturday, March 4th
On Saturday, March 4th, 2017, the Saint Thomas Health Our Mission in Motion Mobile Mammography Coach will be at Hilltop Supermarket's parking lot from 9:00am until 3:00pm. The coach provides mammography for women who cannot afford the time away from work for appropriate screenings.
