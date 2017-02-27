LG signs on for $250m plant in Tennessee

From left: Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, LG Electronics H&A President Song Dae-hyun and LG Electronics North America President Cho Joo-wan shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a washer plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the state government office in Nashville on Tuesday. LG Electronics LG Electronics will construct a washing machine factory with an annual capacity of 1 million units in the US state Tennessee, the company said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.