LG signs on for $250m plant in Tennessee
From left: Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, LG Electronics H&A President Song Dae-hyun and LG Electronics North America President Cho Joo-wan shake hands after signing a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a washer plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, at the state government office in Nashville on Tuesday. LG Electronics LG Electronics will construct a washing machine factory with an annual capacity of 1 million units in the US state Tennessee, the company said Wednesday.
