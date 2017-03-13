Last Word: Lakeland Date Set, Silos i...

Last Word: Lakeland Date Set, Silos in South Main and Trespassing in Apartments

1 hr ago Read more: The Daily News

Here comes the Governor's race with Randy Boyd doing the honors here in Memphis Wednesday at the top of the second day of his fly-around. Boyd's opening sounds very much like he is running as the heir apparent to Gov. Bill Haslam although there are no heirs in politics, at least not without an election.

Read more at The Daily News.

Clarksville, TN

