Incoming APSU student Rebecca Armstrong awarded student leadership honor by American Spirit Awards

Before Northeast High School senior Rebecca Armstrong matriculates to Austin Peay State University this fall, the Clarksville resident will have the unique opportunity to represent the state of Tennessee as a part of the annual American Spirit Awards. Held June 8th-10th at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, the American Spirit Awards celebrates individuals and organizations whose work reflects the values and spirit of those who served the country during the era of World War II.

