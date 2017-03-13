Haslam's amended gas tax plan moves forward Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean
Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal saw major action on Monday, when the Senate Transportation Committee approved the measure which was significantly altered in recent days after discussions between leadership and the governor. The transportation committee approved an amended version of the governor's bill which keeps in place a gas tax increase, albeit a smaller one than Haslam has proposed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|1 hr
|HamBone
|2
|Jimmy Trodglen
|6 hr
|Concern
|6
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Sun
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Sat
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Sat
|Granny629
|1
|Mongals MC
|Mar 11
|Dilligaf
|5
|Donate sperm (Jun '12)
|Mar 9
|Jaz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC