Haslam's amended gas tax plan moves forward Read Story Joel Ebert, Tennessean

Gov. Bill Haslam's gas tax proposal saw major action on Monday, when the Senate Transportation Committee approved the measure which was significantly altered in recent days after discussions between leadership and the governor. The transportation committee approved an amended version of the governor's bill which keeps in place a gas tax increase, albeit a smaller one than Haslam has proposed.

