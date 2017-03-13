Dr. Seuss Favorites Come to Life in SEUSSICAL: The Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre
Children across the nation recently celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss with Read Across America Day. The Roxy Regional Theatre continues the celebration in Historic Downtown Clarksville with the staging of SEUSSICAL: The Musical, opening this Friday, March 17, and continuing through April 8. Kendall Adaire Payne stars as The Cat in the Hat in this musical extravaganza that is sure to entertain the entire family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|5 hr
|HamBone
|2
|Jimmy Trodglen
|10 hr
|Concern
|6
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Mar 12
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Mar 11
|Granny629
|1
|Mongals MC
|Mar 11
|Dilligaf
|5
|Donate sperm (Jun '12)
|Mar 9
|Jaz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC