Dr. Seuss Favorites Come to Life in S...

Dr. Seuss Favorites Come to Life in SEUSSICAL: The Musical at the Roxy Regional Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Children across the nation recently celebrated the birthday of Dr. Seuss with Read Across America Day. The Roxy Regional Theatre continues the celebration in Historic Downtown Clarksville with the staging of SEUSSICAL: The Musical, opening this Friday, March 17, and continuing through April 8. Kendall Adaire Payne stars as The Cat in the Hat in this musical extravaganza that is sure to entertain the entire family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage 5 hr HamBone 2
Jimmy Trodglen 10 hr Concern 6
News Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag... Mar 12 Marcy martin 1
looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13) Mar 11 BnomorePallay 5
My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville Mar 11 Granny629 1
Mongals MC Mar 11 Dilligaf 5
Donate sperm (Jun '12) Mar 9 Jaz 5
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 14 at 3:38PM CDT

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC