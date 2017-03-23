Customs House Museum and Cultural Center features Surrealist
Artist Marilyn Murphy is currently featured in the Orgain and Bruner Galleries of Clarksville's Customs House Museum with the exhibition Short Stories. The twenty-six graphite works bring together futuristic elements married with a sense of nostalgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drug User Cutting Hair
|Sat
|opra
|2
|Mongals MC
|Fri
|Stalker
|9
|Leslie Glouser (Mar '12)
|Mar 22
|Friend
|4
|Hisel dead???
|Mar 21
|Taylor
|1
|What happened to Rip Allen Watts?
|Mar 20
|MaryK
|2
|Vallen Bateman (Jan '16)
|Mar 16
|tortoiseman
|4
|i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12)
|Mar 16
|Prostit
|52
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC