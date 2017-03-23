Customs House Museum and Cultural Cen...

Customs House Museum and Cultural Center features Surrealist

Artist Marilyn Murphy is currently featured in the Orgain and Bruner Galleries of Clarksville's Customs House Museum with the exhibition Short Stories. The twenty-six graphite works bring together futuristic elements married with a sense of nostalgia.

