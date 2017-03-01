Clarksville's First Thursday Art Walk to take place March 2nd, 2017
Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville. With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
