Clarksville Police releases victim's name from 41-A Bypass Fatality Crash

On Monday morning, March 20th at 6:57am, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a Buick Century and ProStar Semi Tractor with a Trailer at 41-A Bypass and Denny Road. According to witnesses and preliminary investigation it appears that the Buick Century driven by Rodney Howard of Clarksville, TN was traveling southbound and for unknown reason drifted into oncoming traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.