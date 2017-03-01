Clarksville Police look for Identity ...

Clarksville Police look for Identity Theft Suspects

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Police Department Detective Justin Neagos is investigating an identity theft case that netted the perpetrators almost $16,000 in merchandise from different retail stores in Clarksville Tennessee and Franklin Tennessee on January 22nd, 2017. The two suspects, who made purchases with stolen credit cards, were described by a witness as leaving the parking lot of one of the stores in a white Cadillac Escalade with aftermarket tire rims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sissy Jones 17 hr Sad situation 12
Mongals MC 22 hr Dude 1
crystal callis (Nov '11) Mon family 3
CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08) Sun Me dude 165
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) Feb 25 Sissy1966 70
Looking for sugar mama Feb 24 Truth seeker 19 1
Lashund hockett Feb 24 Truth seeker 19 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC