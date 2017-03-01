Clarksville Police look for Identity Theft Suspects

Clarksville Police Department Detective Justin Neagos is investigating an identity theft case that netted the perpetrators almost $16,000 in merchandise from different retail stores in Clarksville Tennessee and Franklin Tennessee on January 22nd, 2017. The two suspects, who made purchases with stolen credit cards, were described by a witness as leaving the parking lot of one of the stores in a white Cadillac Escalade with aftermarket tire rims.

