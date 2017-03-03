Clarksville Police Department swears in new Officer Brittney Huneycutt
Brittney Honeycutt was sworn in as the newest Clarksville police officer Wednesday morning, March 1st, 2017. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan administered the oath of office to the former Oak Grove, Kentucky officer in an 8:30am ceremony at the mayor's office.
