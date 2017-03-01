Clarksville Police arrest Armed Suspect

Clarksville Police arrest Armed Suspect

Both Clarksville Police Department crisis negotiators and a tactical unit were dispatched to a Darlington Drive residence in the Windwood subdivision about 6:00pm Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 in response to a report of an armed suspect. The domestic assault complaint, which was telephoned to the E911 Center at 5:58pm, reported that a man had allegedly ordered his wife to leave the residence during an argument and fired a single gunshot in the direction of the woman and her sister.

