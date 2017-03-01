Clarksville Police arrest Armed Suspect
Both Clarksville Police Department crisis negotiators and a tactical unit were dispatched to a Darlington Drive residence in the Windwood subdivision about 6:00pm Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 in response to a report of an armed suspect. The domestic assault complaint, which was telephoned to the E911 Center at 5:58pm, reported that a man had allegedly ordered his wife to leave the residence during an argument and fired a single gunshot in the direction of the woman and her sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sissy Jones
|Tue
|Sad situation
|12
|Mongals MC
|Tue
|Dude
|1
|crystal callis (Nov '11)
|Feb 27
|family
|3
|CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08)
|Feb 26
|Me dude
|165
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|Sissy1966
|70
|Looking for sugar mama
|Feb 24
|Truth seeker 19
|1
|Lashund hockett
|Feb 24
|Truth seeker 19
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC