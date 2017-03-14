Clarksville Natural Gas System Annual...

Clarksville Natural Gas System Annual Survey Underway

22 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department began its natural gas system annual survey yesterday in the downtown Clarksville area by professional engineering and consulting group, Atwell. Atwell's team of two workers will physically inspect Clarksville's complete natural gas distribution system from the point where the city receives natural gas to industrial, commercial and residential areas and pipeline right-of-ways.

