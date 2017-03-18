Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan urges Congress to protect Block Grants
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan joined with other municipal leaders across America Friday to oppose the Trump Administration's proposal to eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program, which has had a large positive impact in the City of Clarksville. "CDBG grants help real people, and help make our communities great," Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Friday.
