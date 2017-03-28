Clarksville Gas and Water reports Wat...

Clarksville Gas and Water reports Water Outage on Hawkins Road and Morgan Road

13 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Gas and Water has turned off water service on sections Hawkins Road and Morgan Road for water main leak repair work that began earlier this morning. The water outage will affect Hawkins Road from Morgan Road to Highway 13/48 and Morgan Road from Hawkins Road to Bullock Drive in the Southern Hills subdivision.

