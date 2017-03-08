Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outage Planned on Section of Fort Campbell Boulevard

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage at 2:00am tomorrow morning on a section of Fort Campbell Boulevard between Burch Road and Tiny Town Road. Utility workers will be replacing a fire hydrant at the corner of Burch Road and Fort Campbell Boulevard and expect both roads to be passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down when approaching the work zone.

