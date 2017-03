Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Water Outages and Lane Closures Planned

Clarksville Gas and Water has planned water valve replacement work on Madison Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21st-22nd, causing water outages and lane closures each day between 8:30am and 2:30pm. Tuesday's water outage will affect Madison Street from Malibu Drive to Alfred Drive for water valve replacement at the intersection of Madison Street and West Meadow Drive.

