Clarksville Fire Rescue promotes four leaders
Promotions of four longtime members of Clarksville Fire Rescue were celebrated Thursday with a pinning ceremony at Clarksville City Hall. "It's great to welcome these officers and their families, to congratulate them on their promotions and to thank them for the fine work they do to protect Clarksville residents and their property," Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said.
