Clarksville Entrepreneur Center and Bunker Labs Present First...
Clarksville Entrepreneur Center hosted Bunker Labs for its first entrepreneur training course in Clarksville on Saturday, February 25th, 2017. The day long training offered veteran and non-veteran attendees the fundamentals of starting and running a business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
