Clarksville boy hurt after tree fallsa

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Damage to a Clarksville home where 12-year-old Francisco Rojas, 12, was injured following a strong storm that passed through Middle Tennessee Wednesday, March 1, 2017. A fast moving storm caused damage throughout Middle Tennessee, including injuries to a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly hurt when a large tree fell through a mobile home on Riley Road in Clarksville .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Clarksville, TN

