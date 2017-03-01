Clarksville boy hurt after tree fallsa
Damage to a Clarksville home where 12-year-old Francisco Rojas, 12, was injured following a strong storm that passed through Middle Tennessee Wednesday, March 1, 2017. A fast moving storm caused damage throughout Middle Tennessee, including injuries to a 12-year-old boy who was reportedly hurt when a large tree fell through a mobile home on Riley Road in Clarksville .
