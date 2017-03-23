City of Clarksville, Urban Ministries, THDA dedicate center for homeless families

Safe Place, a new transitional center to help homeless families, was dedicated Wednesday by Urban Ministries and the City of Clarksville. Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan; Beverly Dycus, Executive Director of Urban Ministries/Clarksville; Clarksville Director of Housing & Community Development Keith Lampkin; and Sherry Smith, senior housing coordinator for the Tennessee Housing Development Agency; joined with a crowd of about 60 citizens to dedicate the facility and celebrate the new community resource.

