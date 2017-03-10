City of Clarksville invites vendors to purchasing workshop
Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan invites everyone interested in learning more about how to do business with the City of Clarksville to attend a Vendors Workshop. "Our purchasing department works to obtain the best value and maintain integrity in the use of public money," Mayor McMillan said.
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|2 hr
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|17 hr
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|21 hr
|Granny629
|1
|Mongals MC
|Sat
|Dilligaf
|5
|Donate sperm (Jun '12)
|Mar 9
|Jaz
|5
|snitches
|Mar 7
|Honeybee
|5
|i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12)
|Mar 7
|Sugerbaby
|51
