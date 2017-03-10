City of Clarksville invites vendors t...

City of Clarksville invites vendors to purchasing workshop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Clarksville Online

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan invites everyone interested in learning more about how to do business with the City of Clarksville to attend a Vendors Workshop. "Our purchasing department works to obtain the best value and maintain integrity in the use of public money," Mayor McMillan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag... 2 hr Marcy martin 1
looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13) 17 hr BnomorePallay 5
My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville 21 hr Granny629 1
Mongals MC Sat Dilligaf 5
Donate sperm (Jun '12) Mar 9 Jaz 5
snitches Mar 7 Honeybee 5
i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12) Mar 7 Sugerbaby 51
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC