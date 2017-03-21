City of Clarksville invites Vendors to Purchasing Workshop

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan invites everyone interested in learning more about how to do business with the City of Clarksville to attend a Vendors Workshop. Camille Thomas, the City Purchasing Director, says the event should be of interest to businesses who want to sell products and services to the City, including everyone from vendors of office supplies to construction contractors, consultants, architects and engineers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.