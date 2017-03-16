City of Clarksville calls Montgomery County Arena Plan "Shocking, Unwise"

Montgomery County Government's surprise proposal to build a major new venue in the heart of Downtown Clarksville appears to be in conflict with the county's obligation to properly fund the consolidated Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. "It's shocking that Montgomery County government would secretly study a new sports arena for Downtown Clarksville for 18 months without engaging the City of Clarksville and the entire community," Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.