City of Clarksville calls Montgomery County Arena Plan "Shocking, Unwise"
Montgomery County Government's surprise proposal to build a major new venue in the heart of Downtown Clarksville appears to be in conflict with the county's obligation to properly fund the consolidated Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. "It's shocking that Montgomery County government would secretly study a new sports arena for Downtown Clarksville for 18 months without engaging the City of Clarksville and the entire community," Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallen Bateman (Jan '16)
|Thu
|tortoiseman
|4
|i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12)
|Thu
|Prostit
|52
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|Mar 14
|HamBone
|2
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Mar 12
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Mar 11
|Granny629
|1
|Mongals MC
|Mar 11
|Dilligaf
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC