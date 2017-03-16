City of Clarksville calls Montgomery ...

City of Clarksville calls Montgomery County Arena Plan "Shocking, Unwise"

Thursday Mar 16

Montgomery County Government's surprise proposal to build a major new venue in the heart of Downtown Clarksville appears to be in conflict with the county's obligation to properly fund the consolidated Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. "It's shocking that Montgomery County government would secretly study a new sports arena for Downtown Clarksville for 18 months without engaging the City of Clarksville and the entire community," Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Thursday.

