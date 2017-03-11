"Camp Granada", APSU Department of Mu...

"Camp Granada", APSU Department of Music's day camp set for sixth year

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Clarksville Online

As it prepares for its sixth year, Camp Granada, Austin Peay State University Department of Music's summer music day camp, continues to expand its mission of providing area children with an opportunity to develop a life-long love of music. The theme for Camp Granada 2017 is "Kids at Work," and students will explore the history of music in the workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag... Sun Marcy martin 1
looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13) Sat BnomorePallay 5
My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville Sat Granny629 1
Mongals MC Mar 11 Dilligaf 5
Donate sperm (Jun '12) Mar 9 Jaz 5
snitches Mar 7 Honeybee 5
i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12) Mar 7 Sugerbaby 51
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 13 at 3:06PM CDT

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,563 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC