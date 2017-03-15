Austin Peay State University repurposes programs and building in response to area's needs
Austin Peay State University has retooled its engineering technology program Over the last year and is in the process of repurposing its Technology Building , to meet the growing manufacturing needs of the state. According to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, "Advanced manufacturing job creation in Tennessee far outpaces national growth, at 27.1 percent job growth in Tennessee compared to 8.7 percent nationally from 2010 to 2015."
