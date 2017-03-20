Austin Peay State University Geography Program examines Global Environment and Development
Austin Peay State University associate professor of geography Dr. Christine Mathenge last summer sat on a rocky cliff at an ancient religious site in Kisii, Kenya, and stared at the meager, metal roof homes that glimmered in the valley below. In addition to those homes, she saw several large boulders that could be used to create an elaborate economy of expensive flooring tiles, ornate sinks and carvings and sculptures, but the area's landowners have yet to tap the value of the rocks dotting their landscape.
