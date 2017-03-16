Austin Peay State University announces APSU Bass Tournament set for May 13th
Austin Peay State University announces that the 24th annual APSU Governors Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at Kentucky Lake, with registration and boat launching from Paris Landing State Park. Last season's tourney drew nearly 200 boats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vallen Bateman (Jan '16)
|7 hr
|tortoiseman
|4
|i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Prostit
|52
|Check this out!
|12 hr
|Ugh
|2
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|Mar 14
|HamBone
|2
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Mar 12
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Mar 11
|Granny629
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC