Austin Peay State University announce...

Austin Peay State University announces APSU Bass Tournament set for May 13th

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Clarksville Online

Austin Peay State University announces that the 24th annual APSU Governors Bass Tournament will be held Saturday, May 13th, 2017 at Kentucky Lake, with registration and boat launching from Paris Landing State Park. Last season's tourney drew nearly 200 boats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vallen Bateman (Jan '16) 7 hr tortoiseman 4
i need A sugar daddy now (Nov '12) 11 hr Prostit 52
Check this out! 12 hr Ugh 2
Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage Mar 14 HamBone 2
News Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag... Mar 12 Marcy martin 1
looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13) Mar 11 BnomorePallay 5
My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville Mar 11 Granny629 1
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,610,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC