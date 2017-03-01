APSU Chamber Singers to tour Tennessee, Georgia in March
Austin Peay State University's premiere choral ensemble - the Chamber Singers - will showcase their talents in Tennessee and Georgia during their 2017 tour this March. "Our Chamber Singers have been preparing for this tour since the first day of classes back in August of 2016," Dr. Korre Foster, director of choral activities at Austin Peay, said.
