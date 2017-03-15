Applications now being accepted for 2...

Applications now being accepted for 2017 Clarksville Downtown Market

The Clarksville Downtown Market is accepting applications for vendors for its 2017 season, which begins May 20th and runs through October 14th. The 2017 market season will be from 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturdays in downtown Clarksville on Public Square.

