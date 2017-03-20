Altra Federal Credit Union to hold Ho...

Altra Federal Credit Union to hold Home Buying After Hours Mixer on April 13th, 2017

An educational mixer focusing on first time home buying will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Old Glory Distillery Co. 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.

