Acuff Circle honors Evans Harvill during annual Ovation Awards
More than 100 arts supporters from Clarksville and Nashville gathered at the Customs House Museum to honor philanthropist Evans Harvill for his long years of promoting arts at Austin Peay State University and in the community, as he received a top arts award. Eight others were recognized at the same event, the annual Ovation Awards ceremony, sponsored by the Acuff Circle of Excellence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Domino's Paying Less Than Minimum Wage
|Tue
|HamBone
|2
|Clarksville Gas and Water announces Water Outag...
|Mar 12
|Marcy martin
|1
|looking for charles robert pallay jr!!!! (Jul '13)
|Mar 11
|BnomorePallay
|5
|My brother is missing. Last seen Clarksville
|Mar 11
|Granny629
|1
|Mongals MC
|Mar 11
|Dilligaf
|5
|Donate sperm (Jun '12)
|Mar 9
|Jaz
|5
|snitches
|Mar 7
|Honeybee
|5
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC