Acuff Circle honors Evans Harvill during annual Ovation Awards

More than 100 arts supporters from Clarksville and Nashville gathered at the Customs House Museum to honor philanthropist Evans Harvill for his long years of promoting arts at Austin Peay State University and in the community, as he received a top arts award. Eight others were recognized at the same event, the annual Ovation Awards ceremony, sponsored by the Acuff Circle of Excellence.

