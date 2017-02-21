Woman arrested in slaying of Fort Cam...

Woman arrested in slaying of Fort Campbell veteran

Tuesday Feb 21

A Clarksville woman has been arrested in the slaying of an Army veteran whose body was found in a wooded area of Middle Tennessee in 2015. The Leaf-Chronicle reported Thursday that the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that 39-year-old Jade Amanda Rose Breeden was charged with murder in 30-year-old Melissa Sue Napier's death.

