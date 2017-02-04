Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts Files Several Important Pieces of Legislation

Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts has sponsored fifteen bills this legislative session and over the next few weeks we will send out a series of updates explaining the proposals and providing an update on their progress in the system. Property Tax Relief for Veterans, Disabled and Elderly Homeowners - House Bill 20/Senate Bill 23 is our attempt to undo the changes made to this program in 2015 by the passage of the "Save the Tax Relief Act", sponsored by Rep. John Ragan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.