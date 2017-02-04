Tennessee State Representative Joe Pi...

Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts Files Several Important Pieces of Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee State Representative Joe Pitts has sponsored fifteen bills this legislative session and over the next few weeks we will send out a series of updates explaining the proposals and providing an update on their progress in the system. Property Tax Relief for Veterans, Disabled and Elderly Homeowners - House Bill 20/Senate Bill 23 is our attempt to undo the changes made to this program in 2015 by the passage of the "Save the Tax Relief Act", sponsored by Rep. John Ragan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Clarksville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rewind station ruined 5 hr Propaganda 2
big building being built Sun BrainTurd 3
Looking for family. Sat Houston 1 1
CDE Lightband Internet (Apr '08) Sat Matt 164
Jimmy Trodglen Sat lori 3
Whitney Marie Mattingly is a HOMEWRECKER (Apr '13) Sat Ray 13
Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman Feb 3 AreU4real 9
See all Clarksville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Clarksville Forum Now

Clarksville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Clarksville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Clarksville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC