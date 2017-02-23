Police investigate vandalism at Clarksville homes under construction
Both teams entered Wednesday night's game at 7-7 in the SEC, but it was Vanderbilt who built and early lead and held on for a 67-56 win. The school did not release the NOA but discussed its contents in a 21-minute video posted on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jimmy Trodglen
|1 hr
|kim
|5
|Sissy Jones
|4 hr
|Sad situation
|4
|Burglary & auto theft Cheryl Shipman
|Feb 21
|Trash man
|10
|snitches
|Feb 18
|Bored
|4
|Who's hiring
|Feb 17
|cfa man
|2
|Looking for a good woman
|Feb 14
|Sexywoman
|3
|School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09)
|Feb 13
|Mark Goodheart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC