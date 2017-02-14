Montgomery County Sheriff's Office swears in Seven Jail Deputies
Family, friends, and coworkers proudly watched as Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson conducted a swearing in ceremony for seven new jail deputies Monday afternoon. William Baldwin, Austin Brown, Eliel Barbosa, John Ravis, Ryan Stach, Michelle Wacker, and Kristen Mendes have all been assigned to the Detention Division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Clarksville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a good woman
|23 hr
|Jenny
|2
|School Board considers in-house suspension center (Jan '09)
|Mon
|Mark Goodheart
|2
|Jimmy Trodglen
|Feb 10
|dd
|4
|Adult theaters? (Nov '12)
|Feb 10
|Nottybuddy
|6
|NewsChannel 5.com - Nashville, Tennessee - Homi... (Apr '08)
|Feb 9
|QTMXMOM
|38
|Privacy Fence (Aug '12)
|Feb 8
|Frogger
|2
|Hankook
|Feb 8
|job seeker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Clarksville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC