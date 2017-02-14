Montgomery County Sheriff's Office sw...

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office swears in Seven Jail Deputies

Family, friends, and coworkers proudly watched as Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson conducted a swearing in ceremony for seven new jail deputies Monday afternoon. William Baldwin, Austin Brown, Eliel Barbosa, John Ravis, Ryan Stach, Michelle Wacker, and Kristen Mendes have all been assigned to the Detention Division.

