Montgomery County announces Sherry Pickering as Volunteer Stars Award Recipient

Monday Feb 6

Congratulations to Sherry Pickering for being selected as the Montgomery County recipient for the 2016 Governor's Volunteer Stars Award. Sherry Pickering currently serves as the executive director for the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.

