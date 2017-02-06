Montgomery County announces Sherry Pickering as Volunteer Stars Award Recipient
Congratulations to Sherry Pickering for being selected as the Montgomery County recipient for the 2016 Governor's Volunteer Stars Award. Sherry Pickering currently serves as the executive director for the Montgomery County Veterans Coalition.
