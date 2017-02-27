Man Who Fled Cortlandt Motorcycle Cra...

Man Who Fled Cortlandt Motorcycle Crash Turns Himself In To Police

Read more: The Ossining Daily Voice

A man who fled from a motorcycle crash Saturday on Bear Mountain Road in Cortlandt turned himself in to park police later the same day. Carlos Garcia, 56, of Clarksville, Tenn., was driving his blue Yamaha motorcycle when he crashed around 2 p.m. on the winding section of Bear Mountain Bridge Road, said Trooper Melissa McMorris, spokeswoman for the New York State Police.

